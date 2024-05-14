International buyers tour WA for import opportunities

The Cook Government is supporting Western Australian food and beverage producers to connect with international buyers as part of a week-long trade mission called Taste WA.
Nineteen premium food and non-alcoholic beverage buyers as well as 12 fine wine buyers will tour the Perth metropolitan area, the South West - including Margaret River - and the Great Southern, to learn more about WA's premium food and beverage offerings.
The mission includes buyers from China, Japan, United Kingdom, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, Malaysia and Taiwan.
Activities throughout the week include regional visits to farms and wineries, and paddock-to- plate experiences.
In conjunction with Taste WA, a Cambodian food importer of meat, seafood and dairy will also meet with local food producers.
The visit is hosted by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, Chamber of Commerce and Industry WA, Great Southern Development Commission, South West Development Commission, Austrade and Wines of Western Australia, with the support of the Department of Jobs, Tourism, Science and Innovation - Invest and Trade Western Australia.
Previous Taste WA missions have resulted in meat, chicken and dairy exports to Singapore, premium Margaret River wines to Vietnam and several value-added premium products to the United Arab Emirates.
Minister for Agriculture and Food, Jackie Jarvis, said WA was known internationally by its' mining exports, but the trade mission was an opportunity to show off the State's booming agricultural industry.
"We produce some of the finest quality meat, fruit, vegetables and grain in the world and the Cook Government is working tirelessly to unlock new trade opportunities for our primary producers," Ms Jarvis said.
"Taste WA provides a unique opportunity for 95 local producers to connect with overseas buyers and we know an increased demand for our products means a stronger local economy."
