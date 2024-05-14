Farm Weekly
International buyers tour WA for import opportunities

May 14 2024 - 12:00pm
Red meat, seafood and wine are being promoted on the world stage.
The Cook Government is supporting Western Australian food and beverage producers to connect with international buyers as part of a week-long trade mission called Taste WA.

