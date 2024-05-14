Farm Weekly
"There is no point having a giant ram in a rural community that has no sheep."

Updated May 14 2024 - 1:26pm, first published 1:00pm
Bart the giant ram has been an icon in the Shire of Wagin since 1985.
Wagin Shire president Phillip Blight has released a statement condemning the decision to ban live sheep exports, as announced by Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt last weekend.

