Permits not the fox obstacle says LBG

Following an article on fox baiting (Farm Weekly, Thursday, May 2), Leschenault Biosecurity Group (LBG) executive officer, Kate Duzevich, said obtaining a baiting permit was not the biggest obstacle in controlling fox populations.
Ms Duzevich said 1080 baits were highly poisonous and, from a conservation standpoint, it was lucky that WA landholders could use 1080 baits with minimal risk to native animals.
She said this was due to their unique evolved tolerance to the toxin which was derived from a native WA plant.
However, baiting wasn't the only method of controlling local fox populations, and in fact, using various other strategies as part of an individualised plan could potentially prove more effective than baiting alone.
Ms Duzevich encouraged landholders to think bigger, and long-term about their fox management approach, instead of one season at a time.
Acknowledging the severity of the problem, she noted that foxes, as well as feral cats, were responsible for the endangerment and extinction of small mammals in the South West region, as well as tens of millions of dollars in stock losses.
Due to its high toxicity, 1080 is classified as a schedule 7 poison, which means in order to use the poison, you need a permit which is obtained through the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD).
Ms Duzevich said the responsible use of 1080 was essential to maintain the ability for continued use of this valuable tool for invasive species management.
Adhering to established criteria and guidelines for responsible and best practice use ensures the continued availability of the tool for years to come.
The potential risks around 1080 necessitates strict regulations and guidance to ensure its safe and effective use.
"Through strict regulations, comprehensive training, and diligent oversight, we can harness the benefits of 1080 while minimising risks to our environment and off-target species," Ms Duzevich said.
1080 baiting can also be contracted by a licensed pest management technician.
The permit received after completing the training then becomes a legal document, confirming the holder's understanding of the use requirements behind 1080 baiting.
Ms Duzevich said the permit process typically involved support from a biosecurity officer who would assess the application.
She said a permit application costs around $90 and was a supported process, which includes online training, and takes between 30-60 minutes to complete.
It's taken about four days for some landholders within the LBG operational area (Shires of Capel and Dardanup, City of Bunbury, and the northern parts of the Shire of Donnybrook-Balingup) to receive their permit after submitting their application.
"(DPIRD) works really closely with you to make sure that you've got the best chance of submitting a complete and eligible application, which they do for free basically because they don't charge you for the permit until you've actually got it," Ms Duzevich said.
"They're trying to give you the best chance of accessing this tool without risking any off-target damage or anything going wrong with the poison.
"They are not going to make more work for themselves, I can guarantee that.
"They want everyone to have the best chance (of obtaining a permit) and they want to let people know early if it looks like the permit might not be approved.
"For $90 and 30-60 minutes of your time to do the online training and get that kind of opportunity to engage with a biosecurity officer, I think that's a really invaluable process."
Ms Duzevich recommended speaking to a local recognised biosecurity group to see if they can offer subsidies for the permit or the bait products.
"We're more than happy to have a chat with anyone in our operational area who's keen to look at the permitting process," she said.
"We can definitely send the permits off to the right people, and take on some of the perceived administrative burden.
"I think it's pretty straightforward."
1080 baits are water soluble, and are broken down by bacteria and fungi, by design.
1080's water-solubility means the poison can be quickly broken down in a fox's digestive system, and bacteria and fungi prevent harmful residue from accumulating in the environment.
Though conditions for baiting are likely to become unsuitable entering winter, Ms Duzevich encouraged landholders to obtain a permit at any point in the year to have tangible protection for the next three to five years.
One of the biggest challenges for the LBG operational area was baiting restrictions in peri-urban environments.
Ms Duzevich said she was in conversation with the Department about research to improve fox management strategies in urban and peri-urban areas.
"I think there needs to be a lot more planning and resourcing for invasive animal management at all levels," she said.
LBG doesn't use 1080 baits, however does provide support for fox management including loaning and setting up traps, and supporting eligible landholders in development and submission of an application to use 1080.
LBG regularly offers workshops, advice and community initiatives to help landholders manage pests.
Understanding fox behaviour, biology and ecology was vital when putting an effective management plan into action.
"Once you have a plan, submit a permit application well in advance to ensure you have access to the products before your baiting program begins," Ms Duzevich said.
She said a highly co-ordinated baiting window for localities was a great idea in theory but would be difficult to execute.
"We've all got limitations on what we can commit to in a timing sense," Ms Duzevich said.
"In a perfect world, I 100 per cent think that's the right way to do it, but our schedules might not ever align.
"And that comes down to everyone's relationship with their neighbours, the importance of knowing your neighbours, and trying to work with them."
Ultimately, Ms Duzevich said category three pests - foxes, feral cats and rabbits - were wide spread, well-established and not eradicable.
It takes ongoing, persistent use of a variety of management strategies to stay on top of populations.
"There's no silver bullet," Ms Duzevich said.
"We shouldn't think so short-term, we should be looking a bit longer term and say "I don't have all my ducks in a row this season, but if I get the ball rolling, and keep pressing on with my neighbours and mates about it, in three to five years time, we might all be on board and starting to make a difference".
"I fell into this trap really early where I got X number of foxes this week, (and thought) I must have done a good job but that number doesn't mean much in the scheme of things.
"You protect your assets and if your assets are improving and growing and you're not experiencing as much stock loss, then it's working."
