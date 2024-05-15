Farm Weekly
Permits not the fox obstacle says LBG

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
May 15 2024 - 2:00pm
Foxes are not eradicable in Australia, and require a long term management plan.
Following an article on fox baiting (Farm Weekly, Thursday, May 2), Leschenault Biosecurity Group (LBG) executive officer, Kate Duzevich, said obtaining a baiting permit was not the biggest obstacle in controlling fox populations.

