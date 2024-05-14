Reminder for everyone to stay connected

A dark cloud has hung heavy over Western Australia's sheep industry for the past 12 months, with news of the live export ban intensifying the storm.
On Saturday, the Federal government announced live sheep exports by sea would end within four years and offered a $107 million transition package, sparking outcry among those affected.
It has been labelled a "kick in the guts" for producers who are already working through prolonged dry conditions, with water and feed supplies shortening, low livestock prices, high input costs, limited turn-off options and an oversupply of sheep in WA markets.
Consequences of the impending ban have been felt long before the 2028 deadline was announced.
While the trade's future was in limbo, confidence has plummeted across the industry.
With so much uncertainty, exporters have been unable to make long-term decisions about further investing in infrastructure.
Meanwhile, farmers have decided to either move out of sheep entirely, reduce their flock size or not mate ewes this season.
Keeping these factors in mind, mental health and well-being had been flagged as one of the biggest concerns among farmers, industry representatives and rural communities.
So with all the talk on animal welfare, despite Australia having some of the highest standards in the world, many in the industry have asked - has human welfare been considered in all of this?
That is the welfare of sheep producers, shearers, truckies, feed millers and suppliers, veterinarians, stock agents and every single person directly and indirectly linked to the live export industry.
As part of the $107 million transition package, the government has allocated money for mental health support, including rural financial counselling and community wellbeing programs.
Already, the mental health system is somewhat fragmented in rural, regional and remote communities, with alarming wait-times and general practitioners and professionals working at peak load.
What this means is now it is more important than ever for people to reach out and ask their mates the potentially life-changing question - are you OK?
Watheroo farmer and #6Bs founder Brad Millsteed said there was a large number of people in the agricultural industry, who were all feeling the same angst at varying degrees.
He encouraged others to stay connected with themselves and how they were feeling, but to also connect with their mates.
"This matter is fast escalating from an animal welfare to a human welfare situation and we fear that this may be a tipping point for some," Mr Millsteed said.
"I want to reinforce the fact that we all have more support that we will ever know."
Mr Millsteed said it was often easier to reach in, than reach out.
"When you are fighting the fight, the last thing the demons want you to do is talk to another person - they want you all to themselves and love darkness, isolation and depressants.
"It is a lot about communication and sensing whether someone is well or not and having the strength of character to reach out and ask the hard questions.
"Try and involve someone else in your life and thoughts - we are herd animals, even the biggest introverts enjoy the company of other human beings."
With winter sports starting up in rural and regional areas, Mr Millsteed said it was important to look out for those on the team - not just on the field, but off field too.
He said this did not only apply to sport, but could be within other areas of the community including at church and in volunteer or social groups.
"Keep an eye out for those who are always there and it is out of character now that they are not," Mr Millsteed said.
"It is easy to withdraw and not get out.
"I encourage communities to get together, under whatever banner or purpose, communicate and connect."
Mr Millsteed said working together and sharing jobs, including seeding and carting water, could help with feelings of isolation and loneliness.
He acknowledged conversations around mental health weren't easy to have, but said it was healthy to hear that others are thinking and feeling the same way.
"What we also have to remember is that this is completely out of our control," Mr Millsteed said.
"This isn't something that we've manifested.
"It isn't like having lice or worms in a sheep and we haven't treated it.
"It is something that has been thrown at us left field, but being the resourceful industry we are, we will find a way around it."
For many people, unity, togetherness and solidarity has provided a light in this dark time.
What cannot be denied - and what has been shown time and time again - is rural communities are stronger together.
With that people are able to tackle the tough and unexpected times.
This was shown at the public independent panel meeting last year and through important conversations, which have continued on social media and in communities.
Mr Millsteed acknowledged this but also encouraged people to limit their exposure to the constant commentary not only on live export, but also the dry conditions.
"Find something that is good for you to do daily, to keep yourself fresh and reset," he said.
"We can't control what happens to us, but we can control how we react to it.
"Ag is such an obsessive career - it is very easy to get absorbed in what we do, without taking the time to look away.
"It is head down, and into it, instead of maybe taking the time to lift our heads up to see what is actually going on around us."
