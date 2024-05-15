End of the road for trucking companies

"Bitterly disappointed" is the response from Livestock and Rural Transport Association of WA (LRTAWA) president, Darran Bairstow, on the decision to end live sheep exports by sea.
Up until last Saturday's announcement by the Federal government, he had hopes the industry could be saved if authorities took notice of continuous supply chain improvement and that Australian exporters were in the best position to influence animal welfare outcomes at end destinations.
The LRTAWA said there will be devastating outcomes and jobs will be lost.
Mr Bairstow said there were already livestock crates on the market as industry confidence has taken a major hit.
He said transport companies would be reviewing sponsorship of local community activities as they reassess their bottom line and ability to service debt.
Mr Bairstow said that "at the very least transporters were expecting a tangible transition package for businesses impacted by the decision, but other than vague statements about support for the supply chain, nothing is clear about the way ahead".
He said the LRTAWA would work constructively with the government to get the best outcome for its members.
