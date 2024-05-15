Trucks, utes to line up at annual rodeo

THE Mid West is gearing up for the Mullewa Muster & Rodeo, which will be held at the Mullewa Recreation Grounds on Saturday, June 1.
The all-ages licensed event, which reliably draws more than 3000 people since it started in 2012, started as a modest rodeo show supported by ABCRA (Australian Bushmen's Campdraft and Rodeo Association) which continues to support the show in its current form.
"It's grown since then," said Mullewa Muster & Rodeo event co-ordinator Caitlin Bryant.
"This will be our 10th event - we obviously lost a couple to COVID, but came back really strong after that, which is a huge accomplishment because we're a really tiny committee of about eight."
Ms Bryant said the event catered to every demographic, with a surprising number of ticket holders from urban areas.
To that end, the committee has added competitions and other festivities every few years to broaden the event's appeal.
"We've added things like boot scooting, a variety of free kids entertainment - it gives a broader feel to what we're all about," Ms Bryant said.
One of the highlights this year will be incorporating a new truck muster, where trucks will be placed in one of 11 different categories and spectators will get to admire them up close.
"We were approached by Jakovich Transport, and the team at TAJ Mechanical - they've been big supporters of the rodeo for a long time and obviously they're big truck people," Ms Bryant said.
"They came to us and said there's nothing in the Mid West that celebrates our transport industry - are you guys keen for us to attach this to your event?'
"We jumped on it, we thought it was a fantastic addition to what we already do."
Ute owners with a proclivity for tricking them out - for utilitarian or aesthetic purposes - will also have the opportunity to enter their vehicles into the Beaut Ute competition.
Contestants will be judged on their ute's style, mechanical quality, customisation and originality in 11 different categories, including but not limited to: Best Street Ute, Best Chick's Ute, Best Rural Ute and Best Feral Ute.
Then at 5:30pm, a medley of country rock music acts will take to the stage, closing out the Mullewa Muster & Rodeo until about midnight.
Ms Bryant said the Mullewa Muster & Rodeo signifies a great annual getaway out in the country.
"We encourage everyone to grab a ticket, head out, and see how we do it," she said.
More information: Go to mullewamuster.com.au
