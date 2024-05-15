Farm Weekly
Trucks, utes to line up at annual rodeo

By Rhys Tarling
May 15 2024 - 3:00pm
A bull rider in action at the Mullewa Muster & Rodeo. Picture credit Amanda Luker.
THE Mid West is gearing up for the Mullewa Muster & Rodeo, which will be held at the Mullewa Recreation Grounds on Saturday, June 1.

