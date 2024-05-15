Farm Weekly
Possibility of interest rate hike enters the conversation

Belinda Hickman
By Belinda Hickman
May 16 2024 - 8:00am
Rabobank has updated its forecast for Australia's official cash rate to include a 0.25 percentage point rise in August and another in November.
Forecasts for further interest rate cuts this year are shifting - with the possibility of rate rises by the end of the year now entering the equation, as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) continues its slow campaign to rein in inflation.

