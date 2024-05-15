Call for Murray Watt to be stripped of Ag portfolio

WA Grains Group Inc chairman, Alistair Falconer, called for the removal of Murray Watt from the Agriculture portfolio in a letter dated Wednesday, May 15.
In light of recent decisions regarding the live export of sheep, we, the WA Grains Group, call for the immediate removal of Minister Murray Watt from the agriculture portfolio.
His actions in closing the live sheep export trade has caused severe consequences for our industry and warrants urgent attention.
Minister Watt's decision to phase out live sheep exports by sea has left our farmers and supply chain in turmoil.
Live sheep exports by sea is an ethical and valuable industry, and any dispute to this is fuelled by uneducated opinions from animal activists and their peak body, the RSPCA.
Instead, information on this trade and decisions regarding the future of the trade should have been sought from the many industry groups working in this sector, who have been providing firsthand information to deaf ears.
The $107 million transition support package announced by the government is insufficient to address the challenges faced by affected individuals, businesses, and communities.
Moreover, the ban threatens local jobs and undermines the value of our sheep industry, which in turn supports our grains industry.
It disregards the growing demand for processed sheep meat both domestically and internationally.
Our competitors will fill the gap left by the ban, impacting our long-term market share of all animal products.
We urge the government to reconsider the ban, and instead support the growth and continual evolution of this industry.
We call for a strategic vision for the Australian sheep industry, emphasising value-added processing and sustainable live exports.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.