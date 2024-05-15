Farm Weekly
Home/News

Call for Murray Watt to be stripped of Ag portfolio

Tamara Hooper
By Tamara Hooper
Updated May 15 2024 - 5:20pm, first published 5:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
p WA Grains Group Inc chairman, Alistair Falconer, said minister Murray Watt shoud be stripped of the Agriculture portfolio.
p WA Grains Group Inc chairman, Alistair Falconer, said minister Murray Watt shoud be stripped of the Agriculture portfolio.

WA Grains Group Inc chairman, Alistair Falconer, called for the removal of Murray Watt from the Agriculture portfolio in a letter dated Wednesday, May 15.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamara Hooper

Tamara Hooper

Journalist

Journalist with Farm Weekly newspaper WA.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.