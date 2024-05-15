Producer has no confidence in minister

WA sheep producer James McLagan, Miling, spoke for fellow sheep producers and live export industry supply chain stakeholders with his reaction to the announcement from the steps of WA parliament last Saturday.
"Here I am in the middle of lambing, back in Perth, on the steps of parliament, trying to fathom how Murray Watt, a senator from Queensland can be allowed to devastate the WA sheep industry," Mr McLagan said.
"We call on Murray Watt to resign, he has lost all confidence from the sheep industry and broader agricultural industry Australia wide.
"We produce the finest product, held to the highest standards, to feed the world.
"Our humble WA industry truly feeds the world and yet the Federal Labor government has been led by the socialist, marxist, animal activists to drink the bulldust from their trough that misrepresents the truth and tells lies.
"The Albanese government has tried to destroy food security here in WA, you have tried to destroy live export, WA sheep farmers, agents, shearers and WA families.
"WA's $1.3 billion contribution to food security is under a black cloud today, while the Albanese government remain oblivious to the damage you inflict.
"We the WA people will exercise our constitutional and democratic right to vote you and your activists from our kitchen tables.
"What we ask is that the everyday Australians support their food security and vote with us."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.