Complete clearance at Lawsons Angus sale

A complete clearance of a high indexing catalogue of young bulls highlighted a solid result at the Lawsons Angus yearling bull sale at Manypeaks last week.
This year marked the 10th anniversary of the sale since it was the first exclusive AuctionsPlus online only bull sale held in Australia in 2014.
Lawsons Angus genetics are proven throughout the country and showed they are still in demand, despite seasonal and market challenges faced by WA South West beef producers.
SALE SUMMARY
Long-awaited rain events throughout parts of the South West the week prior to the sale brightened farmers' spirits, but like all bull sales this year, the sale wasn't immune from the effects of these challenges, with the sale average taking a considerable hit from last year as producers tighten their purse strings.
The sale was an online helmsman format on AuctionsPlus, however a number of prospective buyers attended Lawsons Angus WA representatives Bevan and Rebecca Ravenhill's Manypeaks property to inspect the bulls and operate on their own devices, while watching the sale unfold on the big screen.
The sale catalogue received 1674 views online prior to the sale, with 33 buyers registering and a further 19 guest viewers taking an interest in proceedings from WA, New South Wales, Victoria, South Australa and Queensland.
This yielded a total of 400 bids across the 36 lots from 15 active bidders from the South West and South Coast WA, central western NSW and Victoria.
After an hour and a half of online bidding, sale co-ordinators, Independent Rural Agents (IRA), Pemberton and Elders, Albany, wound up the sale resulting in all 36 yearling Angus bulls finding new homes at an average of $7569.
This was down $5095 on last year's sale average where a total clearance of 45 bulls recorded an average of $12,664.
IRA Pemberton principal Colin Thexton said it was a great result for an autumn yearling bull sale this year.
"High indexing bulls which produce quality carcases which is what it's all about," Mr Thexton said.
"Good to see some new buyers and strong support from return local and interstate buyers - to get this ongoing support from clients who have been buying Lawsons Angus bulls for years means a lot.
"And what a year to be buying bulls, the sale represented an ideal opportunity to buy genetics of this quality with calving ease, carcase attributes, growth and the ability to breed outstanding females."
Elders, Albany, agent Wayne Mitchell said he was very pleased with the result, all things considered.
"It's been very dry locally and it was pleasing to see the support mostly from return buyers which is testament to the faith they have in the Lawsons Angus cattle and their own breeding programs," Mr Mitchell said.
"Once again there was a good range of tried and true bloodlines and newer genetics to WA.
"The market enabled buyers to secure bulls at values ranging from $5000 to $12,250 which saw a full clearance with seven bulls selling for $10,000 or more, two of which were purchased by a new WA buyer."
The sale's $12,250 top price was recorded for Lawsons Quinella U1636 catalogued in lot seven and was one of two bulls purchased by Warren Pensini, Wyloo Pastoral Company, Boyup Brook.
The mid-March 2023 born bull was AI-bred by NSW bull Moongenilla Quinella Q33 (by GAR Fail Safe) and out of a Paringa Judd J5 daughter Lawsons Judd P244.
The young 656kg bull epitomises the high indexing feature of the sale team where it ranked in the breed's top one percent for nine of its 10 selection indexes and top 2pc for domestic low feed cost index.
The balance of its figures were excellent for a breed average birthweight bull (top 55pc) with top 11-35pc for calving ease (CE), top 5pc gestation length (GL), top 9-20pc for all growth intervals, top 6pc milk, top 9pc days to calving (DTC), top 2pc intramuscular fat (IMF), top 3pc carcase weight (CW) and top 11-13pc fats.
Reflecting the depth of quality available through the sale catalogue was the $11,500 second top price being paid for the final bull catalogued, Lawsons Veracious U1624, purchased by Mr Thexton on behalf of a client.
The late March 2023 born bull was an AI bred son of USA sire HPCA Veracious and an Alloura Get Cracking G10 daughter, Lawsons Get Cracking P170.
Tipping the scales at 668kg, it recorded a strong spread of figures and indexes ranking in the top 2pc for 200-day weight (DW), top 12-13pc 400 and 600-DW top 14pc mature cow weight and milk, top 9pc CW, and retail beef yield (RBY), top 10pc IMF and was the highest ranked bull in the sale and top 2pc of breed for heavy grain index, fourth highest ranked bull in sale and top 6pc for domestic index and third highest ranked bull in sale and top 2pc for EMA.
The next highest value of $11,000 was paid by Mr Pensini for the lot five bull Lawsons Quinella U1620, another Moongenilla Quinella Q33 son which was out of a GAR Momentum daughter Lawsons Momentum P191.
The early April 2023 born bull recorded curve-bending performance from its low birthweight (top 38pc), with top 8pc CE DTRS, top 16-30pc weight intervals, top 6pc milk, top 10pc CW and EMA, top 12pc IMF with selection indexes ranging from 4-29pc including top 4pc Angus Terminal Sire Index, top 6pc heavy grain index and top 12pc Angus Breeding and heavy grass indexes.
A regular Boyup Brook buyer secured three bulls and paid to the sale's $10,750 fourth top price for Lawsons Rocky U1160 in lot 26.
The mid-March 2023 born bull was an AI bred son of Lawsons Rocky R4010 (by GAR Momentum) and a Te Mania Montalto M1314 daughter Lawsons Montalto R1548.
The 598kg high indexing bull recorded a balanced set of performance for a breed average birthweight bull including top 20-24pc CE, top 23pc DTC, top 7pc EMA, top 13pc IMF and all selection indexes ranking in the breed's top 6-11pc.
Included in Mr Thexton's purchases for his clients was the next highest priced bull at $10,500, paid for the lot nine bull Lawsons Miraculous U1640, a 688kg mid-February 2023 born bull AI-bred by a Lawsons Momentus M518 son Lawsons Miraculous Q44 and a Lawsons Bartel E7 L98 daughter Lawsons Bartel E7 L98 P278.
The lower birthweight bull (top 38pc) and calving ease bull (top 27pc CE Dir) was the second highest ranking bull in the sale for EMA and top 2pc of breed, along with top 6pc IMF, top 15pc gestation length with selection indexes ranging from top 23-31pc.
Mr Mitchell's purchases on behalf of clients topped at $10,250 paid deep into the catalogue in lot 35 for a 667kg AI-bred mid-March 2023 born bull by USA sire Sydgen Enhance and a Lawsons Momentus M518 daughter.
Another return Boyup Brook buyer paid the other five figure price tag of $10,000 for a 585kg late April 2023 born AI-bred son of Moongenilla Quinella Q33 and a GAR Momentum daughter.
