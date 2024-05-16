Complete clearance at Lawsons Angus sale

Tipping the scales at 668kg, it recorded a strong spread of figures and indexes ranking in the top 2pc for 200-day weight (DW), top 12-13pc 400 and 600-DW top 14pc mature cow weight and milk, top 9pc CW, and retail beef yield (RBY), top 10pc IMF and was the highest ranked bull in the sale and top 2pc of breed for heavy grain index, fourth highest ranked bull in sale and top 6pc for domestic index and third highest ranked bull in sale and top 2pc for EMA.