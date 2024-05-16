Farm Weekly
Complete clearance at Lawsons Angus sale

By Kane Chatfield
May 16 2024 - 8:00pm
Elders Albany agent Wayne Mitchell (left), top-priced bull sponsor Ben Fletcher, Zoetis, Independent Rural Agents, Pemberton, principal Colin Thexton, Lawsons Angus WA representatives Bevan, Coby and Rebecca Ravenhill, Manypeaks, buyer Warren Pensini, Wyloo Pastoral Company, Boyup Brook, Lawsons Angus stud principal Harry Lawson, Yea, Victoria, and his daughter Charlotte with the $12,250 top-priced bull Lawsons Quinella U1636 (AI) (by Moongenilla Quinella Q33) at the 10th anniversary Lawsons Angus annual yearling bull sale at Manypeaks last Friday on AuctionsPlus.
A complete clearance of a high indexing catalogue of young bulls highlighted a solid result at the Lawsons Angus yearling bull sale at Manypeaks last week.

