Efficiencies from different feed mills

WHEN it comes to an Art's Way Cattle Maxx Portable Rollermill and a Grinder Mixer Hammermill, the similarities are obvious - they're both highly efficient mills for feed.
However, some farmers believe they differ in one key aspect, according to Fred Hopkins owner Garry Johnson.
"Some people prefer to use a rollermill, especially if they're using lupins - lupins are very hard, and there's a school of thought that you get a better result when you use a rollermill to crack that seed rather than thrashing it with a hammermill," Mr Johnson said.
While he personally doesn't subscribe to that belief, he said different farmers avail themselves of various methods to achieve the best results for production.
"And some people believe they'll get the protein out of the seed a lot better, a lot more efficiently, if they've rolled it and not cracked it with a hammer," he said.
Mr Johnson said Fred Hopkins had sold three mixers this season - a 7165 Cattle Max, a 7165 Hammermill, and a smaller 6105 hammermill that went to the WA College of Agriculture - Narrogin.
A 7165 Grinder was recently sold to a farmer from Victoria, who will pick up the machine in Esperance.
Moreover, what sets an Art's Way mixer apart from a tub grinder, is that it is a closed hopper.
"So it's a closed pressurised hopper, and we introduce the grain into a receiving hopper which goes through the mill - whether it's a hammer mill or roller mill - ground up into a powder," Mr Johnson said.
"You can either have fine grain or a coarse grain going through, whatever result the farmer is chasing.
"In the rear of the machine, there another hopper with an auger that feeds further additives; they might be protein additives, medical additives or whatever is needed to bolster the feed."
Mr Johnson said rather than beating the feed out with a conveyor, the feed material could be aimed via the auger to a trough or any position the farmer wishes the animals to feed from.
