Farm Weekly
Home/Dairy

Industry finds ways to be more resilient

Brooke Littlewood
By Brooke Littlewood
May 26 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brad (left), Kelly-Brae, Boyanup, Gay and Vin Scott, Ashvale Pastoral, Boyanup, and Western Dairy extension officer India Brockman, Busselton, at the 2024 Dairy Innovation Day last week.
Brad (left), Kelly-Brae, Boyanup, Gay and Vin Scott, Ashvale Pastoral, Boyanup, and Western Dairy extension officer India Brockman, Busselton, at the 2024 Dairy Innovation Day last week.

Resilience refers to the ability to cope with and recover from adversity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brooke Littlewood

Brooke Littlewood

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.