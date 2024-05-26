Farm Weekly
Albany wasp response to hibernate in winter, resume in spring

May 26 2024 - 2:00pm
DPIRDs Albany European wasp campaign will wind down over winter but resume in spring. Picture supplied.
The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development's (DPIRD's) Albany European wasp campaign will wind down over winter but resume in spring, when the pest becomes more active.

