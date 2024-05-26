Albany wasp response to hibernate in winter, resume in spring

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development's (DPIRD's) Albany European wasp campaign will wind down over winter but resume in spring, when the pest becomes more active.
European wasps are considered one of the world's worst pests, impacting many agricultural industries, including horticulture, viticulture and apiculture, as well as the environment, public safety and Western Australia's enviable outdoor lifestyle.
Department officers have been active in the Napier district, north of Albany, since February, after a member of the public reported a sighting of the wasp via DPIRD's Pest and Diseases Information Service.
It was the first time European wasps have been detected in the Albany area for more than 20 years.
DPIRD's extensive surveillance program of 250 traps and more than 500 baiting stations resulted in 30 nest detections in Napier and one in the suburb of McKail, which have all been destroyed.
European wasp program manager John Van Schagen said the Napier response would continue for the next few years in an effort to prevent the pest from becoming established in WA.
"As temperatures decline so too does European wasp activity, which makes this pest difficult to detect," he said.
"During the cooler months new wasp queens will hibernate, emerging in spring to forage and establish new colonies.
"The surveillance program will recommence in October-November, with a network of more than 200 traps across Napier and additional traps in the Albany townsite and port zone to detect any further nests."
For more than 40 years DPIRD's European wasp program has worked with the community to prevent the pest from becoming established in WA.
This includes surveillance in high risk areas, including Albany, Geraldton, Eucla, Bunbury and a large network of more than 3000 traps across the Perth metropolitan area.
Mr Van Schagen said community support was key to the success of the program.
"The Albany detection illustrates how important public reports are to detecting this invasive pest," he said.
"This public report led to the detection of 30 nests and helped prevent this nasty pest from becoming established in the region."
Albany residents can support the department's efforts by signing up to the DPIRD Adopt-a-trap program.
To obtain a trap and for more information visit the DPIRD agriculture and food website www.agric.wa.gov.au and search for 'european wasp'.
Reports of suspect European wasp sightings can be made via the department's MyPestGuide Reporter app or via DPIRD's Pest and Disease Information Service on 9368 3080 or padis@dpird.wa.gov.au.
