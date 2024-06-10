Farm Weekly
Heavy falls over Mid West region

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
June 10 2024 - 12:00pm
100mm in Binnu. Picture by Jack Simkin via Facebook.
Rainfall totals of more than 100 milimetres have been recorded across the Mid West region over the weekend, in a spectacular show of rainfall, turning previously bone dry paddocks into something resembling a lake.

