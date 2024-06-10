Heavy falls over Mid West region

Rainfall totals of more than 100 milimetres have been recorded across the Mid West region over the weekend, in a spectacular show of rainfall, turning previously bone dry paddocks into something resembling a lake.
Between Friday and Sunday, rainfall figures from the Bureau of Meteorology showed that Mullewa recorded 130.6mm of rainfall, while Eradu picked up 120.4mm and Northampton recorded 119.4mm
Further south, Yandanooka recorded 84.2mm of rainfall, and the gauge at Morawa Airport picked up 64.8mm.
Other Mid West rainfall totals (June 7-9):
On Sunday alone, Binnu recorded 100mm of rainfall, while other high totals were also recorded, including 59mm at Canna East, 65mm at Mullewa and 66mm in Yuna.
On a Farm Weekly Facebook post, Lindsay Box commented to say northwest of Northampton received between 115-140mm of rainfall over the weekend, and close to 160mm over the week.
Rochelle Hose said Isseka, between Northampton and Howatharra, recorded 140mm.
Kim Radbourne reported 3mm in Kellerberrin.
Many towns across the Wheatbelt missed out on the heavy rainfall totals, recording less than 25mm for the week (June 3-9).
Very little rainfall was felt across the South and Southeast Coastal regions - less than 15mm for the week.
Wheatbelt rainfall totals (June 3-9):
Great Southern rainfall totals (June 3-9):
