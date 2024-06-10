Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

Weekend rain changes Mid West outlook

Belinda Morrissy
By Belinda Morrissy
Updated June 10 2024 - 2:11pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda Eastough said this photo was taken 2km west of Yuna and was a dry salt flat just one week ago.
Belinda Eastough said this photo was taken 2km west of Yuna and was a dry salt flat just one week ago.

Nature can be the enemy or the friend of a farmer, and can change from one to the other, right before your eyes it seems.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda Morrissy

Belinda Morrissy

Journalist

Farm Weekly journo, researching ag related stories relevant to our readership, with a strong focus on grains. Proud West Aussie, sad West Coast supporter!

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.