A full yarding of 1400 head locked in

With welcomed recent rains in the South West and the end of the financial year fast approaching, now is a good time to restock your paddocks.
The Boyanup saleyards is a great place to start, with Elders hosting a full yarding of 1400 store cattle at its monthly store cattle sale on Wednesday, June 19 commencing at 9am.
Graziers and feeders will be spoilt for choice, with a wide cross section of beef and dairy origin descriptions of store cattle up for grabs.
This includes a good selection of beef steers and heifers of various breeding, but with a strong Angus influence ranging from 18 month old yearlings to 10 month old weaners, while in the dairy origin category, there will good numbers of first cross steers and heifers and Friesian steers ranging from grown two-year-old steers to young four-month-old poddies.
Elders South West livestock manager Michael Carroll said the vendors for this sale have done a terrific job of keeping the cattle until now and especially for the last store sale of the financial year.
"With recent widespread rains across the South West Land Division, now is the time to take advantage of the upcoming feed and stock up at our monthly yarding of store cattle," Mr Carroll said.
"Included in the yarding will be a good line-up of beef steers and heifers suitable for both feeder and grassfed finishers as well as backgrounders with most in the 300-400kg weight range.
"We will also have a good selection of dairy steers from poddies right up to heavier liveweight steers."
The biggest vendor in the beef section of the sale with 65 steers and heifers is Bangadang, Keysbrook.
The draft consists of 45 Angus steers and 20 Angus and Murray Grey heifers aged from 12-14 months with an estimated weight range of 300-320kg.
Alex Tunstill, Elders Capel, said they were good backgrounded weaners ready for feedlot entry.
J & K Investments, Carbunup River, is another larger vendor in the beef section, with a draft of 40 Angus steer weaners.
The 10-12 month old steers by their own Trafalgar Angus breeding are estimated to weigh from 300-360kg.
Jacques Martinson, Elders, Margaret River/Busselton, said the steers are well-bred, in good forward condition and ready to go on.
Bowie Beef, Bridgetown, has also nominated 40 Angus cattle divided evenly between steers and heifers.
The 12-14 month old draft is bred on Blackrock, Carenda and Monterey Angus bloodlines with an estimated weight range of 260-320kg.
LJ & RA Brennen, Witchcliffe, will offer 30 Angus-Friesian heifers weighing approximately 320kg.
Brendan Millar, Elders Margaret River, said the Brennen's heifers were a genuine line of well-bred heifers that would ideally suit future breeding duties.
Torbay dairy producers AD & EA Rowe will offer an annual draft of dairy cattle consisting of 40 Friesian steers aged eight to 10 months and six Angus-Friesian heifers of the same age.
Mr Millar said the Rowe family's consignment were a good vendor bred draft of cattle.
Another large draft of owner bred dairy cattle will come in from the paddocks of BA, CW, LA & YR Elson, Karridale, offering 40 Friesian steers and 10 Angus-Friesian steers aged 16-18 months.
Mr Millar described the Elson cattle as very handy vendor bred steers that were well-bred and suited for buyers to finish off ready for spring.
Scott River graziers AC & CJ McNab will offer a draft of 32 Murray Grey cross steers and heifers.
The draft will have equal numbers of steers and heifers which are aged 12 to 14 months and estimated to weigh from 280-340kg.
Mr Millar said the McNab's cattle were a well-bred annual draft of Murray Grey cross mixed sex weaners.
Waterloo dairy producers J & C & R Drennan will present 40 first cross steers at the sale.
The owner-bred draft of Angus-Friesian steers are aged from 12-14 months sired by Blackrock and Gandy Angus bulls.
Alex Roberts, Elders Boyanup, said the Drennans were annual vendors at this time of year and their steers were good quality stores for the paddock to grow out.
Collie graziers ED & JS Hoddell has nominated a draft of 30 Charolais cross mixed sex weaners.
The 12-14 month old owner-bred draft sired by Elgin Park Charolais bulls and out of Angus females is split evenly between steers and heifers which are estimated to weigh from 320-360kg.
HH Clifton, Boyanup, will present a draft of 20 Limousin cross mixed sex yearlings.
The 14-16 months old draft is also split evenly between steers and heifers and is expected to weigh from 320-340kg.
They are sired by Unison Limousin bulls and out of Angus cows and Mr Roberts said the Clifton family was selling the cattle early due to seasonal conditions and usually carry these cattle through and sell them as grass finished trade steers.
Dardanup dairy producers BJ Depiazzi will offer a selection of 21 older first cross steers consisting of Angus, Speckle Park and Hereford-Friesian steers aged from 18-20 months.
Mr Roberts said the owner-bred steers were ideal to finish off grass at the end of the year.
Monthly sale vendors CA Panetta will present 45 young calves from their professional calf rearing enterprise at Harvey.
This month's sale draft consists of 35 Friesian steers and 10 Angus-Friesian steers aged six to eight months.
Elders Collie/Harvey agent Craig Martin said the Panetta's calves were quiet and have been vaccinated with 7in1, received Multimin, drenched and are polled or dehorned.
Another Harvey calf rearing program M & T Martella will offer a large draft of 37 Friesian poddies aged four to six months.
Mr Martin said the Martella family did a good job rearing their calves.
Uduc dairy farmers Uduc Brook Pty Ltd has nominated a draft of 25 Friesian steers and 10 Murray Grey-Friesian steers aged 12-14 months.
Mr Martin said the owner bred draft were good forward steers ready to go on grass to turn off later in the year or carry through and finish early next year.
A line of 24 bred Murray Grey steers and heifers aged 12-14 months will be offered by Waroona graziers GS Brown.
The 12 steers are expected to weigh from 340-360kg and the 12 heifers 320-340kg and Mr Martin said the Young Guns bred cattle were in store condition but should put on weight quickly.
Another draft of Murray Grey cattle will be presented by GE & SK Sudholz, Harvey.
The 12-14 month old owner bred draft consists of 20 Murray Grey cross steers and heifers and are estimated to weigh from 400-420kg.
Mr Martin said the Monterey bred cattle were certified organic, quite forward in condition and are normally carried through and finished off grass but due to unforeseen circumstances, need to be sold earlier this year.
Regular sale vendors and dairy farmers Negus Enterprises, Tutunup, return with a quality draft of 40 owner bred Friesian steer poddies aged four to six months, while local Boyanup vendor GV Adams will also offer a decent draft of Friesian poddies aged four to six months with 35 steers in the draft which included owner bred steers and calves sourced from other reputable dairy farms.
