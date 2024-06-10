Farm Weekly
A full yarding of 1400 head locked in

By Kane Chatfield
Updated June 10 2024 - 3:37pm, first published 3:36pm
A genuine line of 30 Angus-Friesian heifers suited to future breeding will be offered by LJ & RA Brennen, Witchcliffe, at the Elders store cattle sale at Boyanup on Wednesday, June 19.
With welcomed recent rains in the South West and the end of the financial year fast approaching, now is a good time to restock your paddocks.

