Politics is "unforgiving" says de Grussa

Colin de Grussa has issued a statement this afternoon, on the decision to withdraw his nomination for the Legislative Council for The Nationals WA.
This is on the back of his party unveiling its Upper House team to contest the 2025 State Election, with Mr de Grussa's name not on the ticket.
The six candidates for the Nationals are 1. Mullewa farmer, teacher and party president Julie Freeman, 2. Rob Horstman, the Shire of Northampton deputy president, 3. South West business owner and consultant Julie Kirby, 4. Manjimup school teacher Heidi Tempra, 5. South West Region MLC Louise Kingston and 6. Perth-based cardiac technician Ben Simpkins.
Mr de Grussa said he made the decision to withdraw his nomination for the Legislative Council on Saturday, after "failing to gain the necessary support to secure the position I had sought".
"I did not make this decision lightly," Mr de Grussa said.
"Politics is an unforgiving game, which invariably takes a significant toll on both your personal and family life.
"That, more than anything, was my primary consideration in withdrawing my nomination.
"I understand that there has been media speculation about my future political aspirations."
For the record, Mr de Grussa said he was yet to make any decisions on his future, other than seeing out his term as an Agricultural Region MP.
"Being elected as a Member of Parliament is a rare privilege," he said.
"It is a position that I have never taken for granted and for which I will always be grateful.
"As such, I would like to express my profound gratitude to my family and those that have supported me during my over seven years in parliament."
Mr de Grussa is not the only country-based MP to signal they will not be part of next year's election.
Labor's Agricultural Region MP Darren West has also announced he will retire from politics in 2025.
