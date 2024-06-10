Farm Weekly
Home/News

Politics is "unforgiving" says de Grussa

Updated June 10 2024 - 6:51pm, first published 6:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agricultural Region MLC for The Nationals WA, Colin de Grussa, is stepping away from politics at the next State election.
Agricultural Region MLC for The Nationals WA, Colin de Grussa, is stepping away from politics at the next State election.

Colin de Grussa has issued a statement this afternoon, on the decision to withdraw his nomination for the Legislative Council for The Nationals WA.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.