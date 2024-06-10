Farm Weekly
Sheep at risk of nutritional diseases after season break

June 11 2024 - 8:00am
Sheep producers are urged to monitor flocks for nutritional diseases, after the break of the season. DPIRD's Season 2024 webpages have information and advice.
Sheep producers are warned to look out for signs of nutritional diseases that commonly occur with lambing ewes at the break of the season.

