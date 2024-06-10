Farm Weekly
Port delays to slow down deliveries

June 11 2024 - 9:00am
Global shipping delays, particularly in the Port of Singapore, are pushing out shipping schedules and resulting in significant delays which could start to impact Christmas shipments, according to a leading Australian freight-forwarder.

