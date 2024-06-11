Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

Seeding a high-flying idea

Belinda Morrissy
By Belinda Morrissy
Updated June 11 2024 - 2:17pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dolly Parton famously said "we cannot direct the wind, but we can adjust the sails".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda Morrissy

Belinda Morrissy

Journalist

Farm Weekly journo, researching ag related stories relevant to our readership, with a strong focus on grains. Proud West Aussie, sad West Coast supporter!

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.