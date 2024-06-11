Farm Weekly
Looking dam good now at Julimar

Belinda Morrissy
Belinda Morrissy
June 11 2024 - 12:00pm
After good rainfall at the end of May, this dam on the Wroth property, at Julimar, is starting to fill up.
Water storage was becoming a major concern for Julimar farmers Alison and Charlie Wroth until the skies finally opened up.

Journalist

Farm Weekly journo, researching ag related stories relevant to our readership, with a strong focus on grains. Proud West Aussie, sad West Coast supporter!

