Looking dam good now at Julimar

Water storage was becoming a major concern for Julimar farmers Alison and Charlie Wroth until the skies finally opened up.
Ms Wroth said up until the end of May, she was extremely concerned about their cattle and crops due to the high temperatures and lack of rain at 'Warragenny', about 18 kilometres from Toodyay.
"We cleaned out five dams, our farm was literally diminishing in size," Ms Wroth said.
"We contract hay for sale to surrounding farmers, but have had to cap sales due to the dry conditions.
"It's been a hard season for everybody."
At the end of May the property received some very welcome rain.
Ms Wroth said the dam, pictured, was empty the day before they received 33 millimetres of rain at the end of May.
"All five dams now have steady run off thanks to recent rain," she said.
