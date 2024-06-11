Farm Weekly
Northern hemisphere harvest pressure

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange
June 11 2024 - 3:00pm
Some published bids have weakened in the last week following a softer lead from international futures although trades have been occurring at better prices as growers hold their target prices.
International wheat futures have come off as the northern hemisphere wheat harvest begins. The June USDA WASDE report released later this week could impact these prices.
The northern hemisphere harvest of winter wheat has begun and created some harvest pressure in Chicago Board of Trade (CBoT) wheat futures as markets feel more comfortable with United States' supplies.

