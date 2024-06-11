Farm Weekly
Time for agriculture industry to stand tall

By Tam Hooper
June 12 2024 - 8:00am
Wagin icon, Baart the ram, was draped in the Keep the Sheep banners on the weekend, adding support for the campaign against the Federal government. Everyone is urged to attend a rally at the Muresk Institute this Friday, June 14.
A rally at the Muresk Institute, near Northam, this Friday, June 14, will be the second large-scale protest against the Federal government's plan to phase-out live sheep exports by sea, by May 1, 2028.

