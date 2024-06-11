Farm Weekly
Labor in good hands says outgoing West

By Perri Polson
June 12 2024 - 9:00am
Agricultural Region MLC Darren West will step aside from politics at the 2025 State election.
Following his recent announcement that he would be running again in the 2025 State election, on the weekend, Member for the Agricultural Region, Darren West said the election would mark the end of his political career.

