Labor in good hands says outgoing West

Following his recent announcement that he would be running again in the 2025 State election, on the weekend, Member for the Agricultural Region, Darren West said the election would mark the end of his political career.
Mr West joined the Legislative Council in 2013, and described the past 11 years as a "remarkable progression" for the WA Labor party.
Soon after he committed to next year's election, he wondered what more he could offer the party.
"We've actually achieved an awful lot, and the "what's next?" part was probably for someone else," Mr West said.
Mr West said when he was elected to parliament, the Agricultural Region electorate didn't have a single Labor office between Kalbarri to Bremer Bay.
"It was the toughest area for Labor, by a lot," he said.
"We were a fair way behind the Liberals and the Nationals."
Starting with a primary vote of 17 per cent in 2013, the Labor party in the Agricultural Region had a primary vote of 45pc in the 2021 State election.
"It's been quite a remarkable progression for Labor in the Agricultural Region," Mr West said.
Reflecting on Labor's governance, Mr West said it's been a journey of success - noting the management of the pandemic, and being financially sound.
After Mark McGowan's resignation as Premier in May 2023, Mr West said he felt the need to stay on the team, during what he thought might have been a rocky transition period, given Mr McGowan's success and popularity.
"I think we've gotten to a point now where some of the really good people we elected in 2017 can now pick up those roles to hold that vote and keep it," he said.
Mr West also expressed his confidence in Mr Cook, describing his leadership during the post-COVID era as being on par with Mr McGowans' during the pandemic.
"He (Roger Cook) is doing such a good job that I sort of thought, maybe I can go back to plan A, leave him to it, get him to work with a new team and have a bit of renewal," Mr West said.
"I'm very comfortable with not only my decision but where the party is situated and our prospects of being successful next time."
One of the most challenging feats of the Labor party during his career was encouraging commitment to the Geraldton Health Campus expansion.
COVID, ex-Tropical Cyclone Seroja, costs and construction have all delayed the project, and in that time, Mr West said the current commitment looked very different to the original commitment, for the better.
Other projects of personal interest was voluntary assisted dying, which was achieved in parliament, as well as road projects, investing into agricultural research, and upgrades to mental health in the Wheatbelt.
Mr West was particularly passionate about getting grain back onto the railways, after WA's Tier 3 rail lines were closed in 2014.
In 2022, $400 million was announced to re-open some of the lines, on the back of a record-breaking harvest.
"It became clear with these big harvests, that we've got the capacity, the port and the receiver points, we just can't get up between those," Mr West said.
"I think a lot of this has come out of that co-operation between government and industry."
Farming at Jennacubbine, and a former chairman of the Wheatbelt Development Commission, Mr West said being a politician was the hardest job he's ever had.
"I think the rise in this Trump-style aggression from the electorate is certainly something that I worry about," he said.
"People do feel as though acting appallingly on social media or in public is going to achieve an outcome.
He defended his female colleagues, stating the harassment they receive online is far worse.
"I find it distasteful and sad."
Mr West said negativity surrounding the agricultural industry was unproductive.
"Agriculture is the best industry there ever was, and ever will be, and there's never been a better time to be involved," he said.
"The constant negativity, for me is draining, and I just think it's not very reflective.
"If we're trying to get our best and brightest people into careers in agriculture, why do we continue to talk it down?"
Mr West said he became interested in working in politics after being involved in a road project which connected Lancelin to the Wheatbelt.
One area Mr West wishes he could have made more of a contribution to was improving the lives of Aboriginal people.
"I think over the past 12 months, we've gone backwards in that space," Mr West said.
"If you're a Aboriginal person in the regions of WA, you're at a disadvantage from day one.
"It's something I'm very passionate about and something I regret not achieving more in.
"But I join the list of thousands of people who have tried in that space and still haven't made it work," he said.
Mr West said he's always been dedicated to advocating for the working population, improving worker's rights and supporting those who struggle to make ends meet.
"Those are the sort of people who need Labor governments, and need people like me in their corner," Mr West said.
"That's where my focus has always been, and will be post-politics.
"I think the best part of this job is when someone comes into your office, having tried all other avenues to achieve their housing outcome or Centerlink issue, or a local government problem, and you can sort it out.
"It makes a huge difference to them.
"That's really what I love the most, and will miss the most - and there are still ways I'll be able to do that."
The 2025 State election is to be held on March 8, 2025, and until then, Mr West said it would be business as usual.
After this date he will return to the home farm where son Dylan has stepped up in responsibility.
"I'll look forward to having a supporting role with him," Mr West said.
"It's a great place to live and farm."
