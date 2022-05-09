FOR the second half of this week it's going to feel as though winter has arrived.
A cold front is set to move through on Wednesday, bringing with it chilly temperatures.
Manjimup and surrounding arounds are likely to see 13 to 15C, while the Great Southern and Wheatbelt areas are set to sit in the high teens.
Temperatures are then likely to slowly climb by the weekend.
This front is also going to deliver rain.
"A cold front will come up Wednesday afternoon over the South West Coast then moving through Wednesday night into Thursday," said Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Catherine Schelshout said.
"As well as that, we've got moisture coming from the tropics that's coming down with a cloud band, a rain band.
"That will start to impact the Central West and the West Gascoyne Coast during Wednesday night and Thursday."
Ms Schelshout said the two systems combined would form quite an expansive cloud band moving across the South West of the south during Thursday.
So how much rain can growers expect?
Thursday will be the heavier day, with less than 10 millimetres predicted for Wednesday.
On Thursday some areas could receive 20 to 30mm and isolated falls up to 40 to 45mm.
The rainfall is set to be widespread with most agricultural regions likely to record some falls.
Along with rain and colder temperatures, these two systems will also cause the wind to pick up, particularly on Thursday afternoon and into Thursday evening.
When it comes to the weekend, a new ridge will move through, still seeing some showers around the South Coast and some isolated falls on the West Coast, however generally the weekend should return to clear conditions.
The fog and smoke that has been seen in some areas this morning will continue to occur until the cold front moves it on later in the week.
Next Monday there are currently some signals another cold front will push through, but at this stage most of the state will remain mostly fine.
