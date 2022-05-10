FREMANTLE was awash with green shirts last Friday with the Nutrien Ag Solutions livestock WA team gathering for its annual conference.
The third annual Muster under the Nutrien Ag Solutions banner was again strongly supported by the company's vast network of livestock staff and agents from throughout WA.
Advertisement
Nutrien Livestock WA manager Leon Giglia said the conference provided an opportunity to bring everyone together, share information, plan and implement these plans.
"We considered the challenges facing the livestock industry and predominantly those that have a direct impact on livestock producers' business," Mr Giglia said.
"Consideration was given to solutions, processes and practices to these challenges that will in turn have significant benefit to our customers.
"As well as having these collective discussions, bringing the team together reinforces how influential and strong the Nutrien Livestock network is across the State.
"It pleasing to have representation from Broome to Esperance and all parts in between.
"We have a far-reaching network with a vast amount of experience and talent and with that talent comes a very good blend of youth.
"Events like this really do unite the team."
READ MORE
The Muster was also an opportunity for senior management to acknowledge a number of long-serving members of the livestock team and recognise individuals and groups for their contributions to the business.
Service recognition awards went to Andrew O'Connor, Goomalling (20 years), Craig Walker, Mid West/Wheatbelt (15 years), Denise Taylor, administration Midvale (10 years), Sharon Ralph, administration Albany (10 years), Darren Chatley, Esperance (10 years), Roy Addis, Nutrien Livestock Breeding (10 years), Brett Chatley, Manjimup (10 years), Allan Pearce, Mt Barker (10 years) and Aaron Caldwell, Merredin (10 years).
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.