Bindi Isbister, DPIRD, crunches the data on the value of deep ripping in Western Australia

By Shannon Beattie
May 10 2022 - 4:00am
This year, Cunderdin farmer Kiara Harris deep ripped about 200 hectares of sandy, non-wetting country to improve crop yield at the end of the season.

HIGH fuel prices were not necessarily a reason to hold off deep ripping, according to analysis by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD).

