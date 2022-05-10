OPINION: Last live ex twist is alarming

HEARING the news of the Federal Labor Party's apparent decision to ban live exports of sheep was like stepping out of a time travelling machine.
The year was still 2022, but the ALP's mistake of days gone by was rising back to the surface.
Advertisement
Labor has a long history of toying with one of Western Australia's most sustainable, viable, and job-creating industries, so to hear Labor was at it again by proposing a "phase out" of the live export industry was bamboozling.
In true Labor fashion, it was 'announced' by Federal agriculture spokeswoman Julie Collins, almost by stealth, through a survey conducted by the Australian Alliance for Animals.
We saw a tic-tacking of thoughts on live exports, beginning with the WA Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan who told farmers and regional communities to stop flogging a dead horse and accept the inevitable ban of the live sheep trade.
Next on the podium came WA Premier Mark McGowan, who said he had no such plans to ban live exports.
Whether or not you trust his claims is up to you, but we have heard similar promises before.
Electoral reform was allegedly "not on his agenda" before last year's State Election - only for it to be rammed through parliament as the Premier's first order of business.
Having a Premier and his minister at odds - while chaotic, destabilising and unsettling - isn't unheard of.
But what came next should sound warning bells for voters about to head to the polls.
Federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese - the person vying to be the next Prime Minister - took to the stage denying Julie Collins' claims of a ban.
So who are Australian voters meant to believe?
Let's step back in time - and look at the most recent history.
Ahead of the 2019 Federal Election, then-Leader of the Australian Labor Party Bill Shorten promised to phase out the live export trade if his party won.
Appearing on radio at the time, Premier Mark McGowan said he would not be heartbroken if Mr Shorten's plans came to fruition.
That same year, the WA Agriculture Minister tried - and to the dismay of many - succeeded in extending the ban on live exports, going against the wishes of WA's sheep producers and livestock exporters.
Farmers have worked with the changes, adapting their businesses to focus on the domestic market during the northern summer live export period.
Industry was under the impression that the changes were working well and there was smooth sailing ahead, until this became another issue driven by polling and internal politics instead of the best information from science and industry.
In my eyes - you cannot trust any Labor government with the livelihoods of farmers and families who rely on the live export industry to put food on the table.
Advertisement
Labor's plan to shut down the industry would have major ramifications for not only our primary producers, but also our trading partners and the reputation of WA as a place to do business and in which to invest.
Farmers and producers anxiously await as they watch the Federal election playout, adding to further pressures they face in a turbulent economic climate.
READ MORE:
The live sheep export industry is worth around $250 million to the Australian economy, with around 80 percent of live sheep exported from our WA.
Advertisement
It's a sector which also supports more than 10,000 jobs across the nation.
There is no doubt the live export industry has faced its challenges, and significant actions and changes have been made over the past few years to improve animal welfare outcomes and to maintain their social licence.
At the end of the day, the fact still rings true - producers across the country pride themselves on the care they take for their animals.
Live export is a topic which pops up at every election, and every time, Labor's answer, response, or commitment is the same - they want to ban the industry.
This year's kerfuffle by Labor on who supports what has been confronting to say the least but should ring alarm bells for regional farmers and communities.
Recent reports, like the one of an owner of a livestock export depot business having to sell, is heartbreaking for those that have invested their time and hard work into something.
Advertisement
So when it comes to supporting your town, your business, and your family, there's only one sensible choice at the Saturday, May 21 election and it's not Labor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.