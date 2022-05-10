Farm Weekly
Home/Opinion

ALP live export stance should ring alarm bells says WA MP Colin de Grussa

By Colin de Grussa, Agricultural Region Mlc, the Nationals Wa
May 10 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OPINION: Last live ex twist is alarming

HEARING the news of the Federal Labor Party's apparent decision to ban live exports of sheep was like stepping out of a time travelling machine.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.