Farm Weekly
Home/Sheep & Goats

Emma Bentley joins the Elders' team at the Bibra Lake woolstore

By Mal Gill
May 12 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Bentley is the latest addition to Elders' wool team.

ELDERS' latest addition to its WA wool team has a strong background in sheep - but not the traditional Merino that produces most of the wool she deals with at work.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.