NEW ALERT: Get ready now for severe weather

If you live in parts of Gascoyne and Central West districts you need to get ready now for the severe weather coming tomorrow afternoon.
Locations which may be affected include Carnarvon, Denham, Geraldton, Kalbarri, Wooramel Roadhouse and Yalgoo.
WHAT TO DO:
If you are away from home contact family or friends to prepare your property.
WEATHER DETAILS:
At 5.04pm this evening the Bureau of Meteorology advised a low pressure system embedded within a cold front is expected to move ashore tomorrow afternoon into the Central West or western Gascoyne districts.
Tropical moisture drawn in from the north west with this system will bring extensive showers and rain, with embedded thunderstorms north of about Geraldton possible.
DAMAGING WIND GUSTS with peak gusts to around 90 kilometres per hour are possible over the western Gascoyne District and northern parts of the Central West District from Thursday afternoon, particularly with thunderstorms.
These gusts will develop in coastal areas from early afternoon, gradually spreading to inland areas in the late afternoon.
HEAVY RAINFALL which may lead to FLASH FLOODING may develop from early to mid afternoon near the coast in the Central West and western Gascoyne districts, most likely with thunderstorms north of about Geraldton, and will gradually move inland during the remainder of the afternoon and evening.
Six-hourly rainfall totals between 50 to 80 mm are possible.
ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS:
Some roads may be closed
Take extra care on the roads and do not drive into water of unknown depth and current.
Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by visiting the Main Roads Travel Map, calling 138 138 or by contacting your Local Government Authority.
WHAT EMERGENCY SERVICES ARE DOING:
IF YOU NEED ASSISTANCE:
After a storm SES volunteers make temporary repairs to homes that have been badly damaged, such as roofs that have been ripped off or large fallen trees on homes or cars. Please contact your insurance company to organise permanent repairs.
KEEP UP TO DATE:
Visit Emergency WA, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter, Facebook, listen to ABC Local Radio, 6PR, or news bulletins.
During a power outage, your home phone, computer or other electronic devices connected to the NBN will not work. Include a battery powered radio in your emergency kit.
