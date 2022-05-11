Farm Weekly
Home/Weather

DFES issues severe weather alert for parts of the Midwest-Gascoyne

Updated May 11 2022 - 9:53am, first published 9:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW ALERT: Get ready now for severe weather

If you live in parts of Gascoyne and Central West districts you need to get ready now for the severe weather coming tomorrow afternoon.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.