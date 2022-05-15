Farm Weekly
Home/Politics

Live export ban would have consequences says Mark Harvey-Sutton, ALEC

By Brooke Littlewood
May 15 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Live Exporters' Council chief executive officer Mark Harvey-Sutton.

AUSTRALIAN Live Exporters' Council chief executive officer Mark Harvey-Sutton expressed his disappointment in the Labor Party's live export stance.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.