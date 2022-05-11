WESTERN Australian livestock producers have labelled Labor's election commitment to phase out live sheep exports as reckless and irresponsible.
Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA (PGA) president Tony Seabrook said it was disappointing decisions had been made by people with little - or no understanding - of the importance of live export to regional WA.
Mr Seabrook praised Premier Mark McGowan for pushing back against his own party, realising the value of the trade and putting forward a sensible policy.
But he also expressed disappointment in Federal Labor for "vote chasing" animal activists three weeks out from the election.
"It is callous and shallow - most of the people having influence over the Labor party know very little about the trade," Mr Seabrook said.
"Labor is toying with the concept of banning live export because they see it as a vote winner no matter how much harm is done to regional WA.
"What they need to know is the live export trade is not what it was four years ago - science shows that and is very much in favour of the continuation of the trade."
Mr Seabrook said the impact of banning live export would not be immediate, however the end result would be less sheep and eventually a higher cost of sheep meat for the consumer.
"At the end of the day, the government will diminish the profitability of the sheep industry and producers will continue to vote with their feet and move out of sheep and into cropping.
"Anything you do to decrease the profitability of running sheep will see the sheep flock in WA diminish in size - it's not rocket science livestock are hard work."
Mr Seabrook highlighted the importance of government officials consulting with industry, as part of any decision-making process.
"Labor politicians have been offered invitations to come to a feedlot and go on a live sheep ship," he said.
"But they seem to think they know everything and they don't need to see first-hand the skill and dedication of those responsible for livestock in their care.
"It is time for Anthony Albanese's Labor Party to stop trying to secure inner city votes to the detriment of regional WA."
