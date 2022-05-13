NEW Holland technician Daniel Just enjoyed a chance to work on something faster than tractors and harvesters when he joined Red Bull Ampol Racing's pit crew for the recent WA round of the Supercars Championship.
Under New Holland's sponsorship agreement, Mr Just, a service parts technician at McIntosh & Son's Wongan Hills branch, was the first New Holland apprentice, technician or manager to win a weekend with the Red Bull Ampol Racing pit crew learning how they set the cars up for race day.
"I'm grateful to be awarded this opportunity, which very few people will ever get the chance to experience," Mr Just said after a winning weekend, which saw Shane van Gisbergen steer his Red Bull Ampol Racing's car to two wins at the Perth SuperNight.
"On the Red Bull Ampol team, each person has a job to do.
"With the help of all team members each job is performed flawlessly, from working on the vehicles, setting up and packing away, to helping the drivers prepare for races.
"In my role, I'm passionate about helping customers with any problems they might have, teaching customers how to use and operate equipment and passing on any knowledge to up and coming apprentices and mechanics."
Growing up around machinery, Mr Just loved anything related to the agricultural industry, working with his father on the farm or in the shed.
"I knew from an early age a career in agricultural machinery would be the path for me," he said.
"I've been with McIntosh & Son for six years, firstly as an apprentice and now as a service parts technician.
"Winning this experience with the Red Bull Ampol Racing was unexpected, but I learned more about motorsport, the high-powered performance vehicles and the people that make a winning team."
New Holland Australia and New Zealand general manager Bruce Healy said he was proud of the exceptional and emerging talent originating from the New Holland workshops.
"Daniel is a part of the high calibre experts in our network and we're pleased to be able to recognise and reward him for keeping our customers' operations running every day," Mr Healy said.
"With Daniel's pit crew experience focused on high-performance vehicle maintenance, team roles and driver preparation, he can apply his refined high-performance knowledge in a high-pressure situation to his own work on agricultural machinery."
