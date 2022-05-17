Farm Weekly
Chicago Board of Trade wheat figures futures jump $42 a tonne

By Nathan Cattle, Managing Director, Clear Grain Exchange
May 17 2022 - 7:00am
Buyers have had to push prices higher to meet higher price targets set by growers.

LAST Thursday night Chicago Board of Trade (CBoT) wheat figures futures jumped a staggering A$42/t on the back of a bullish USDA report.

