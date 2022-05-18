Farm Weekly
Water deficiency revoked after rain falls in Grass Patch and Salmon Gums areas

By Shannon Beattie
May 18 2022 - 10:00am
Water deficiency declared for the Grass Patch and Salmon Gums areas has been revoked on the back of solid rainfall recently.

FARMERS in the Shire of Esperance are rejoicing at the prospect of having enough water onfarm for their livestock operations.

