DARKAN goat farmer Trevor Bunce runs more than 1000-head of mixed origin goats, including 800 to 900 breeders and 150 replacements.
In Mr Bunce's opinion, if there was a foot and mouth disease outbreak in Australia, it would come down to international border controls.
Advertisement
He believes such controls need to be strengthened at any point of entry into the country for any meat product.
READ MORE:
"Once in, the farmers will take the hit - no matter what protocols we have in place," Mr Bunce said.
"With all the effort put into it, the National Livestock Identification System (NLIS) struggles to trace animals.
"Too many farmers are not filling out the National Vendor Declaration (NVD) properly and deliveries are still being made on invalid forms."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.