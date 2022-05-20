Farm Weekly

Broome vet Tracy Sullivan says rapid containment of foot and mouth will be key

By Brooke Littlewood
May 20 2022 - 11:00pm
Broome livestock veterinarian and bull semen analyst Tracy Sullivan.

BROOME livestock veterinarian and bull semen analyst Tracy Sullivan said rapid containment of FMD required "very swift" detection and mobilisation of an effective response.

