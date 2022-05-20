BROOME livestock veterinarian and bull semen analyst Tracy Sullivan said rapid containment of FMD required "very swift" detection and mobilisation of an effective response.
In Farm Weekly's Thursday, May 12 edition, she said Australia's response to specific high-risk diseases was guided by the Australian Veterinary Emergency Plans (AUSVETPLAN).
Advertisement
"The AUSVETPLAN for Lumpy Skin Disease was recently updated in response to the LSD detection in Indonesia and it is expected FMD AUSVETPLAN will follow suit," Dr Sullivan said.
READ MORE:
"The Australian Cattle Veterinarians (ACV) - a special interest group of the Australian Veterinary Association -- has been in discussions with government agencies to make sure they understand an effective response requires adequate vets rurally.
"And that private veterinarians are upskilled and able to be rapidly deployed in an emergency animal disease response plan."
Dr Sullivan said the ability to efficiently track livestock movements would form a big part of the disease eradication plan.
She said Australia needed to ensure all FMD susceptible livestock species were individually identified and traceable.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.