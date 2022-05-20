Farm Weekly
Home/Sheep & Goats

Marionvale Chip wins Mayanup Dogpro State Championships near Tarwonga

By Brooke Littlewood
May 20 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Leaning working Marionvale Chip.

MARIONVALE Chip is indisputably a champion when it comes to showing sheep who is boss.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.