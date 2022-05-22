Farm Weekly

GRDC and State organisations looking to better understand impact of frost on grain crops

May 22 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brenton Leske (centre) has added further knowledge to the physiological understanding of the impact of frost on wheat in Australian environments through his recently attained PhD studies guided by DPIRD chief scientist Ben Biddulph (left) and senior deputy vice chancellor Tim Colmer. Photo by Sue Knights.

A CAPACITY building project to better understand the effects of frost on grain crops has delivered results to help growers with their risk management decisions.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.