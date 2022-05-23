Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

de Bruin Engineering continues to expand Harrington Seed Destructor market in WA

May 23 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
de Bruin Engineering product support manager Andrew Vearing (right), with Johnny Inferrera, McIntosh Distribution, inspecting a Harrington Seed Destructor on a John Deere header. Mr Vearing said it was critical for growers to take time in setting up their harvesters to suit their region, the environment, their particular crop types, and the condition of their crops.

HARVESTER-integrated weed seed control systems are quickly becoming more commonplace in the grains industry as continuing refinement and design enhancements broadens their adoption.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.