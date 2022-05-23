Farm Weekly
Path to Labor majority 'strong': Gallagher

By Maeve Bannister
May 23 2022 - 2:00am
Incoming finance minister Katy Gallagher, is quietly confident Labor will reach a majority.

Labor is not yet ready to claim a majority government victory but there is a "strong and credible path", senior figures say.

