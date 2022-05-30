Farm Weekly

Beissel family breathes new life into Fonty's Pool and Caravan Park

By Bree Swift
May 30 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edie Hyde from Kelmscott having fun on the tractor tubes at Fontys Pool.

INSPIRED by their trip around Australia, Kelly and Jeremy Beissel made the ultimate treechange upon their return in 2005 when they purchased the well-known Fonty's Pool and Caravan Park.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.