WITH a view 21 floors above the lights, glitz and glamour of Broadway Times Square, Felicity 'Flic' Brown could hardly contain her excitement.
It was September 2013, and the self-taught Broome 'outback milliner' had miraculously scored tickets to one of New York City's biggest events of the year - Fashion Week.
Boarding the plane only 48 hours earlier, Ms Brown's dream of attending the invite-only, high-end fashion show was looking less than likely.
Yet there she was - in a state of total euphoria - knowing two coveted show tickets were coming her way.
From jillarooing in northern Australia, to starting 'Hats by Felicity', winning a battle with melanoma and everything in between - Ms Brown's entire life had been leading up to that moment.
And it only continued to blossom when she was asked to showcase her own Australian outback-inspired hat collection on the New York Fashion Week runway in 2014.
To appreciate Ms Brown's serendipitous - and truly inspiring - story you need to head back to early beginnings on a sheep farm at Mudgee, New South Wales.
"I'm all about rural, regional and remote Australia," Ms Brown said.
"That's where I grew up and that's what I love."
A country girl at heart, Ms Brown spent her final schooling years boarding in Sydney.
Upon graduating, she studied nursing for two semesters and then nannied, but "got the jack" with city-life real quick.
So she moved literally to the back of Bourke for a governess job before landing a gig with a Federal government funded Country Areas Program.
The focus program was designed to create educational opportunities for students in geographically isolated areas.
"I would find out what the kids wanted, get funding and make it happen," she said.
"I was basically immersed in this amazing, eye-opening program because I am a problem solver - it's how I live."
Unfortunately, a change of government and cut of funding forced the program to close.
Knowing the program's importance, Ms Brown applied for a position advertised with a Federal politician in the regional city of Dubbo.
"Everyone was like, 'what the hell are you doing?'
"But I thought if I got into politics then maybe I could get the Country Areas Program back."
After an intense interview process, she was offered the job and ended up working in the Parkes Electorate for about six years.
Helping regional areas and travelling to Canberra for fortnightly parliament sittings - Ms Brown was living the dream and she bloody loved it.
Life was good, but adventure and the red dirt beckoned.
It was a mate who gave her "the kick up the butt" she needed to turn relentless talk of travelling the outback into reality.
"You aren't going 'round Australia," he told her.
"You've paid off the ute you planned to travel in and you're immersed in this world of politics.
"You're living and you're settled."
The then 26-year-old Ms Brown realised she'd become comfortable and decided that was it, she was going.
With a large network of mates across the country, she resigned from politics, packed up her life and condensed it into a Subaru Brumby ute.
The reality of her spontaneous decision didn't sink in until she crossed the border into Queensland.
"For a moment, I started to wonder what the hell I was doing," Ms Brown said.
"But with James Blundell 'Way Out West' blaring from my tape deck, a wave of excitement rushed through me that I'll never forget.
"I knew I was on the adventure of my lifetime and I never looked back."
Ms Brown ended up spending a season cooking at a stock camp in the Northern Territory where life took a standstill for a while.
It was during her round Australia stint she not only "found herself'" but also found she had a talent for fixing hats.
Anyone who lives - or has lived remotely - would appreciate the country horse races, rodeos and campdrafts are among the biggest events on the social calendar.
In the lead up, Ms Brown said the stations were overcome with a buzz of excitement.
Everyone rushed to finish jobs, so they could roll up their swags and load up their utes ready to play up and frock up.
At the same time, the races were somewhat stressful - particularly for women - because when you live out in the bush - no shops, time, internet or access to retail often means no outfit.
So Ms Brown started altering and upcycling everyone's old hats.
Feathers - collected by ringers and jillaroos - livened up tired headwear, while showcasing the beauty and colours of the outback.
"People always collect feathers, so I decided to give them purpose in a circle of life," she said.
"I kind of fell into altering because - like in my past - if there was a problem I wanted to solve it."
In 1995, Ms Brown moved on to find civilisation in Broome, thinking she had left her days of 'altering' in outback Australia.
But she had built up a reputation and the calls for help revamping hats did not stop.
"Can I please send you my hat? Can you please alter it again?," people would ask.
"For a split-second I thought to myself, 'I don't do that anymore'," Ms Brown said.
"That literally lasted a split-second though because I realised how much I actually enjoyed it."
With no opportunities for remote learning, she started to learn the basic techniques of millinery from books.
Over time Ms Brown developed her own style, which she wove into her creations, using locally-sourced products including feathers and pearls.
A magazine article mentioned her love for feathers and donations - including red tail black cockatoo, bush turkey and guinea fowl feathers - flooded in from across the country.
Shortly after, an online millinery school - the Australian Hat Academy - was launched.
It is something Ms Brown is still involved in to this day.
"Every year, I make sure I upskill in another technique as it is released," she said.
"But I maintain my own slant, which I think gives me that point of difference.
"I have never really followed trends because I don't think there's anything better than a classical hat or piece of millinery."
For Ms Brown millinery is about so much more than simply creating a hat.
Empowering women, giving them confidence and making them feel "a million bucks is why she does what she does.
"When women tell me they have had a whole day of compliments my heart sings," she said.
"Even those who normally don't have the confidence, they put themselves out there by entering Fashions on the Field."
A burnt orange, silk peel hat was the very first hat she ever made.
The hat's first outing was at the Mangrove Hotel in Broome - upon reflection it symbolises just how far Ms Brown's millinery has come.
And it is a point that cannot be argued given Hats by Felicity became a registered business in 2007.
Six years later, life took an unexpected turn when Ms Brown was diagnosed with skin cancer - not once, but twice.
Her first surgery was on Valentine's Day, but doctors realised more of the melanoma needed to be removed.
Ms Brown said the second surgery was "hell" and left her with little movement in her right arm, making the simplest of chores a challenge.
"I couldn't brush my teeth, I couldn't put the key in the door, I couldn't open a beer out of a six-pack or twist open a bottle of wine."
A firm believer of turning a negative into a positive and everything happens for a reason, Ms Brown decided to shift her focus and find something to get excited about.
Two months after her surgery, she booked a trip to the United States with the intention of attending New York Fashion Week in September.
What she didn't realise was you can't 'just go' to Fashion Week - you have to be invited.
"I tried every avenue and was knocked back in every way," Ms Brown said.
"I realised I was OK (missing Fashion Week), because the hype would be enough."
The bubbles and fun started on the tarmac in Broome.
When she arrived in the Big Apple, Ms Brown took a selfie in Time Square and uploaded it to social media with the caption:
'Who is Melly the Noma anyway?'
Melly the Noma was a nickname she gave to her melanoma to reduce the fear and pity, which set in when people heard the word.
"Everyone thinks you are going to die," Ms Brown said.
"And there I was, living my best life in New York City and in the best frame of mind."
Nothing could prepare Ms Brown for what would happen next.
Stalking Fashion Week had been a priority and it was the Lion King broadway show, kindness and two concierge staff, which landed her tickets to not one, but two shows.
"I was lining up to speak to the concierge staff - Melba and Collette - about seeing the Lion King Broadway show," Ms Brown said.
"There were three young couples in front of me who were being rude as hell, so rude infact security removed them.
"Initially, I thought I'll go somewhere else, but then I decided I would be the next person these girls serve because they were visibly upset."
Looking back, perhaps it was Ms Brown's kind heart, which changed the entire trajectory of her life.
Unbeknown to her, the concierge's offering of front row seats at the Lion King would become front row seats at Fashion Week.
"Once I booked the tickets, Melba asked if there was anything else I wanted," Ms Brown said.
"Of course, I cheekily responded with 'I really want to go to Fashion Week'.
"Melba said, "everyone wants to go and we have tried everything, but we just can't get people in".
"Then she told me Colette was going."
Shortly after, Colette finished up a phone call and joined in on the conversation.
"I hear you're going to Fashion Week," Ms Brown said.
"I was, but I have to work," Colette responded.
"Well surely you'd be resigning them?" Ms Brown joked.
The pair laughed and then - much to Ms Brown's surprise - Colette offered her a ticket.
There was a standard disclaimer that the tickets were non-transferable, so while Ms Brown was grateful, she wasn't sure of her chances.
Colette promised she would try her luck for a name change and asked for Ms Brown's contact details.
"Wait, Hats by Felicity? Are you a designer?" Colette said, business card in hand.
"If you are a designer you should be going to Fashion Week, I'm not going to ask them, I am going to tell them."
"What's going on here?" Ms Brown responded.
"What do you mean?
"Am I going to Fashion Week?
"I can't go to Fashion Week - I have nothing to wear."
In complete shock, Ms Brown rushed to Bloomingdales Department Store to find a frock.
Shopping bags - of all sizes - surrounded Ms Brown, representing her very own 'Pretty Woman' movie moment - she was on cloud nine.
Fast forward to her first Fashion Week event and she realised the tickets were front row, VIP.
Ms Brown labelled the atmosphere - at both shows - as "electric" and "such a buzz".
"I was like a kid in a candy store," she said.
"There were all these New York fashionistas and then there was me - a little beaming, Broomey just beside myself."
Revelling from attending the shows, she went on to write about the once-in-a-lifetime experience, the designers and models on her blog, Milliner on the Move.
Ms Brown's unforgettable time in New York may have come to an end, but her travels had not.
Next stop: Nashville Tennessee where the good times continued to roll with country music, cowboy boots, whiskey and beer.
While there, a designer from Fashion Week reached out, thanking Ms Brown for the kind words on her blog post.
"Your blog has led me to your page and your product," he wrote.
"I don't think you should be blogging about Fashion Week, I think you should be in Fashion Week."
On cloud nine and having the best time in Nashville, Ms Brown was grateful for the designer's kind words.
In Texas she was enjoying the wild frontier history, juicy steaks, cowboys cowhide, rodeos, shoe shines and Peters Brothers hats - when she received another email.
"Love, love, love your hats - want you on the runway, New York Fashion Week 2014,'" a second designer wrote.
"Call me."
Sitting in her hotel room, in absolute disbelief, Ms Brown was quick to forward the message onto her friends and family.
"Is this real? Or is this a scam?" she asked them.
A friend replied, "I've done the Google, he is legit, it is your time to shine sunshine".
It was one of those "pinch me, I'm dreaming" moments.
Ms Brown had been invited to showcase Hats by Felicity at the New York Fashion Week runway for Spring Collections 2014.
And she could not believe it - there were so many "had I nots" to her story.
"If I hadn't stayed at the Crowne Plaza in Times Square, I wouldn't have met Colette and Melba when I booked to see Lion King," Ms Brown wrote on her blog.
"Without meeting those two angels I sincerely doubt I would have ended up at Fashion Week.
"If I hadn't been there, I wouldn't have blogged about the designers and events and if I hadn't blogged, the connections would never have been made.
"If Gregory from Fashion Gallery hadn't offered, I wouldn't have this absolute honour to accept.
"If I hadn't had that nasty melanoma removed from my arm in February, I wouldn't have booked New York."
So many factors came into play and for anyone reading - there were so many lessons to be learnt.
Returning home, Ms Brown was excited to share her news with everyone in Broome.
How was she going to design a millinery collection for Fashion Week, while working full-time?
And with everything else in between?
Well, if you want something bad enough, you'll do anything to make it happen.
So she worked on the road for the agricultural department in the day and came home to spend every waking hour creating in her studio filled with feathers, flowers and fabrics.
Her time in Parliament House taught her there were two working days - the second one started at 8pm and finished at midnight.
"That was a really productive time for me," Ms Brown said.
"I knew I could do it and I did."
This milliner on the move somehow juggled race meets, rodeos and life in between.
In December 2013, her invitation to New York Fashion Week was accepted and her spot was secured.
How was she feeling?
Absolutely petrified, ridiculously proud and insanely excited - sometimes wondering if it were all a dream.
Hats by Felicity Spring/Summer 2015 collection showcased the Australian outback - in its purest form and colours - to the world.
An entourage of proud mates from across the country made the trip to show their support and cheer on the Hats by Felicity runway debut.
As VIP guests Ms Brown decided they were not allowed to see the collection before the big day.
They weren't invited to the viewing nights in Broome or fitting days in New York.
Ms Brown said even her house and backyard studio were out of bounds.
"I wanted them to experience the wow factor on the day," she said.
One exception to the rule was made for Jane, a friend from the Kimberley, who offered a helping hand backstage.
Ms Brown was the first designer to showcase at the premiere, so her music created the opening mood for the show.
The emotional tribute left no Kimberley eye dry at the show.
Each piece presented was named in honour of her friends, who in March, held a surprise gala fundraising event to ease the financial pressures of that moment.
"You could be excused for saying the first invite to showcase my work was a bit of a fluke," Ms Brown said.
"But I was invited back again and again and every year since."
Given it was a self-funded exercise, she graciously bowed out after three shows.
She was the first Australian milliner to showcase her work at Fashion Week.
Her story was so unique and inspiring a documentary entitled MadHattan - from Kimberley to New York was made.
MadHattan followed Ms Brown's journey from the outback to the catwalk in her second year at Fashion Week.
Despite the hype and excitement of the Big Apple, a humble Ms Brown never lost touch of who she was and where she had come from.
"From there, it has really been about me maintaining my vision, which is to always keep showcasing rural, remote and regional Australia through millinery," she said.
"And to keep reminding everyone of this amazing part of the world and the incredible women in it, who are so capable and inspiring."
Declining the Fashion Week invitation in 2017, Ms Brown decided to embark on her own "stuff" and grow her small business.
Hats by Felicity celebrated its 10th year in business and so too did her rural bungalow accommodation The Quarters.
The Quarters had allowed her to share a little part of Broome, her town, stories, favourite restaurants, coffee and tours with people from around the world.
Ms Brown also returned to a pre-existing part of her life, which she would be lost without - fundraising.
Her commitment to fundraising began at 19 years old, when she was awarded runner-up fundraiser for NSW's Miss Australia Quest.
She went on to work with children's charity Variety and participate in the Variety Bash, driving across Australia to visit and deliver funding and special needs equipment to children and communities off the beaten track.
Outside of charity, Ms Brown started creating a line of hats for Hats by Felicity, which people could wear with pride and wear often.
Today, there are four different styled hats in the ever-evolving range, with a fifth to be released soon.
The hats are available in retailers across Australia.
Three years passed and COVID stopped the milliner on the move in her tracks.
"People would say to me, 'You must be loving all this time to create'," Ms Brown said.
"But what many didn't realise was it wasn't about time, it was about creativity.
"And to be honest, from March 2020, I completely lost my mojo.
"Travel went - there goes milliner on the move, there goes events and there goes all my clients."
In saying that, business didn't come to a complete halt.
In fact it was quite the opposite, as Ms Brown went into overdrive and developed an entirely new concept called the Homestead Hub - her creative mojo quickly returned.
The Homestead Hub serves as 'mini Google' for rural, regional and remote Australia.
The easy-to-use platform directs customers to people, products, services and resources they are looking for.
Currently there are about 70 suppliers listed on the site in categories including accommodation, employment, art and photography, meat and produce, transport and logistics, building and construction, retail, tourism and training to name a few.
As well as celebrating Homestead Hub's first birthday this year, Ms Brown was also excited to celebrate the return of a somewhat normal life.
Hats By Felicity hit the runway as Milliner to the Queens through a collection of Mardis Gras showpieces - My Crowns Jewels II millinery.
The collection featured wearable art, feathers, shimmer and bling, a mix of stage show millinery, creative artistry and racewear for those who 'like to take it up a trackside notch'.
Ms Brown said in stark contrast to the poised and silent crowd of New York Fashion Week, the models played to the screaming crowd.
"The launch part of the Broome Pride Mardi Gras festival was filled with colour, excitement, glitter and fun," she wrote on her blog.
"Broome was back - events were back - and I was grateful to be a part of it all."
Her time since has been kept busy with her hometown's race meet ahead and the launch of her latest collection, which was released last week.
Ms Brown said the word Felicity - in the dictionary - means happiness and bliss, which is what her millinery was all about.
And if you are lucky enough to speak to her, you would realise there couldn't be a name more fitting to a person like 'Flic'.
Her positivity and energy is infectious and she embraces every day with excitement.
She is truly an inspiration.
