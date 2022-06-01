Farm Weekly

Felicity 'Flic' Brown, Broome, becomes the outback milliner

By Brooke Littlewood
Updated June 1 2022 - 11:05am, first published 10:00am
Self-taught Broome 'outback milliner' Felicity 'Flic' Brown showcased her work at three New York Fashion Weeks.

WITH a view 21 floors above the lights, glitz and glamour of Broadway Times Square, Felicity 'Flic' Brown could hardly contain her excitement.

