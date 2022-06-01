Farm Weekly
National Dairy Farmer Survey points to profits for most WA dairy farmers

By Mal Gill
June 1 2022 - 10:30pm
Good times for most WA dairy farmers

NINETY per cent of Western Australia's 120 dairy farmers made a profit last financial year and a similar proportion expect to make a profit again this year, according to the May Dairy Situation and Outlook report.

