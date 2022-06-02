Farm Weekly

Honour for Royal Agricultural Society of WA volunteer Teresa Rocchi

By Bree Swift
June 2 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teresa Rocchi's 25 years of service at the Royal Agricultural Society of Western Australia (RASWA) were recognised at the organisation's Agricultural Hall of Fame event earlier this month.

ROYAL Agricultural Society of Western Australia (RASWA) volunteer Teresa Rocchi credits her Macedonian heritage for her great work ethic.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.