Jenni Clausen is new South West WA Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hub soil co-ordinator

June 3 2022 - 6:00am
Soil scientist Jenni Clausen has taken up the position of South West WA Hub regional soil co-ordinator, based at SoilsWest at Murdoch University. Photo: DPIRD.

SCIENTIST Jenni Clausen will deliver best practice soil information in the South West agricultural region after being appointed to a newly-created regional soil co-ordinator role.

