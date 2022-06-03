SCIENTIST Jenni Clausen will deliver best practice soil information in the South West agricultural region after being appointed to a newly-created regional soil co-ordinator role.
"Jenni's appointment is an example of how the South West WA Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hub is attracting investment into our region and aiding the adoption of agricultural innovation," said hub knowledge broker Tanya Kilminster.
Advertisement
Ms Clausen will be based at SoilsWest, at Murdoch University, and will work with projects under the National Soil Strategy, growers and industry organisations.
The Australian government's National Landcare Program provided funding for the position to the Grower Group Alliance (GGA), which leads the hub, and SoilsWest has been subcontracted by the GGA to deliver the project's objectives.
Ms Clausen has formerly worked for the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD), as a research scientist and development officer and has previous experience as a research agronomist and co-ordinator and field biologist.
"The hub team is excited that Jenni has started in the role and is confident she can achieve excellent outcomes by providing networks for researchers, farmers and community groups to work together to enhance drought-resilient soil practices," Ms Kilminster said.
READ MORE:
"Jenni will disseminate knowledge, support projects and create links between the hub, SoilsWest, industry, science providers and other stakeholders.
"The ultimate aim is to provide farmers and land managers with the practical tools and information they need to protect and improve our soils, which are the foundation for agriculture.
"This will allow farmers and land managers to make evidence-based decisions for future growing seasons."
SoilsWest director, associate professor Fran Hoyle, said the position would continue to build on partnerships and collaborations across academic, industry, government and landholder sectors to secure WA's soil science capability.
"Murdoch University's focus on translational science means we are particularly excited to welcome Jenni and partner with the GGA to improve information flow between research scientists, industry, government and landholders - creating change and ultimately better managing our soil resource," professor Hoyle said.
The project is guided by an advisory committee comprising representatives from the hub, SoilsWest, DPIRD and Wheatbelt Natural Resource Management (NRM).
Soil Science Australia to form a National Community of Practice to share the latest soil science information and tools to improve soil management outcomes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.