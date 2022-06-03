INNOVATIVE ideas for start-up research and development projects commencing in 2023 to benefit Western Australian graingrowers are being sought by the Council of Grain Grower Organisations Limited (COGGO).
Projects can target any part of the WA grain supply and funding from $20,000 to $75,000 per annum is available over a project life of one or two years, to a maximum of $150,000.
COGGO chairman Rhys Turton said the funding aimed to improve the profitability and sustainability of the WA grains industry.
"We are set up for another stellar year but the shine is definitely tempered by the huge rise in input costs," Mr Turton said.
"This reinforces the need for continuing research to help grain growers improve the productivity and sustainability of our farming systems.
"COGGO has a long history of providing catalytic funding for new R&D ideas and has seen many past recipients make a significant impact on returns for WA graingrowers."
Examples of COGGO funded projects already funded and underway include:
Initial expressions of interest (EOI) applications need to be submitted by July 1 and those applicants who have their EOI accepted will then be invited to submit a full project proposal.
