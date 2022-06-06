Farm Weekly
A cold weekend in regional WA, with Cunderdin being -1.3C

By Jasmine Peart
Updated June 6 2022 - 3:57am, first published 3:50am
Rain is expected midweek after cool temperatures were recorded on the weekend.

REGIONAL Western Australia was hit with a cold front on the weekend.

