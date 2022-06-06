REGIONAL Western Australia was hit with a cold front on the weekend.
The coldest area was Cunderdin, at a chilling minus 1.3 degrees Celsius at 6:30am Saturday, closely followed by Gingin which reached -0.5C, while Morawa was coldest on Sunday, at 2.7C.
Advertisement
This is compared to the overnight minimum temperatures from previous years, which sat a comfortable 7.4C for Cunderdin and 7.6C for Morawa Airport.
The forecast for this week is for rain in all parts of inland WA on Wednesday and Thursday.
The Central Wheatbelt will have a medium (50 per cent) chance of showers in the far south west, while there will be a slight (30pc) chance elsewhere on Wednesday.
There is a high (80pc) chance of showers on Thursday.
OTHER GOOD READS
The Great Southern has a medium (50pc) chance of showers in the west, slight (20pc) chance elsewhere on Wednesday.
This is followed by a high (80pc) chance of showers on Thursday.
The South West has a medium (60pc) chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening on Wednesday.
There is a very high (90pc) chance of showers on Thursday.
The Lower West has a high (70pc) chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening on Wednesday.
There is a very high (90pc) chance of showers on Thursday
The Central West has a high (70pc) chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening on Wednesday.
There is a high (80pc) chance of showers on Thursday.
Last June's average rainfall was much lower than the historic June average rainfall and this was reflected in all of the regions.
The biggest difference was seen in the North East, which recorded an average of only 0.9mm in 2021 compared to the 15.7mm average for June.
Advertisement
The South East recorded an average of 11.4mm last year compared to the 24mm average, while South Central recorded an average of 49.3mm compared to the 60.8mm average.
June has already delivered some rain for regional areas, so farmers will have to wait and see whether last year's low rainfall is repeated or not.
COLDEST TEMPERATURES IN WA:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.