Farm Weekly
Home/Agribusiness

Good test results from Strike Energy's South Erregulla well near Eneabba

By Mal Gill
Updated June 7 2022 - 4:03am, first published 3:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gas flow testing this month at Strike Energy's SE1 well near Eneabba. If sufficient gas is discovered it will be piped to Geraldton and used to produce granulated urea fertiliser. Photo by Strike Energy Ltd.

FLOW testing at Strike Energy Ltd's South Erregulla SE1 well near Eneabba has provided reassurance it will become the gas supply for the company's proposed urea fertiliser production plant at Geraldton.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.