THE CBH Group has added more than 290,000 tonnes of permanent storage to its network, with sites being upgraded at Shark Lake, Dumbleyung and Cadoux.
It is continuing its network investment on the back of bumper crops, committing $250 million in this year's program.
The work also includes quicker outloading and more permanent storage.
The Cadoux expansion will provide an additional 78,000t through the construction of two open bulkhead storages with fixed in-loading equipment.
The Shark Lake expansion will provide an additional 157,000t of permanent storage with four open bulkhead storages, while an additional 57,000t of permanent storage capacity with two open bulkheads has been added to Dumbleyung.
Over the past five years CBH has added 2.8 million tonnes of permanent storage to the network, more than 80 throughput enhancement projects and more than 400 sustaining capital projects.
On top of this, it added 2.4mt in temporary storage added for the 2021/22 harvest and is assessing how much temporary storage is required for next harvest.
"We're continuing our accelerated investment in the network as we need to keep improving and developing the infrastructure to keep up with the increasing production from WA growers," said CBH Group chief operations officer Mick Daw.
"This year, we're adding more permanent storage at Cadoux, Dumbleyung and Shark Lake while also continuing to improve existing infrastructure and equipment and increase our outloading capabilities of getting grain from site to port."
"We have started our planning for the 2022/23 harvest and the team is continuing to work through how much additional temporary storage will be needed."
As part of the planning process Mr Daw said the team was looking into using some of last year's temporary storage that was built for harvest.
"The Operations team is continuing to work hard to get as many tonnes as possible out of the system so we can reduce the amount of carry before the coming harvest," he said.
He said the grain carryover was likely to be larger than average at about 3-4mt and they were looking at ways to reduce that figure as much as possible.
