CBH Group adds 290,000t of storage to Shark Lake, Dumbleyung and Cadoux

Darren O'Dea
By Darren O'Dea
June 12 2022 - 12:00am
CBH Group chief operations officer Mick Daw.

THE CBH Group has added more than 290,000 tonnes of permanent storage to its network, with sites being upgraded at Shark Lake, Dumbleyung and Cadoux.

